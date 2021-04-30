Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $2,896,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $3,202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $10,015,000.

NYSE:AJRD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,893. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

