Analysts Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce $30.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $32.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $124.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.90 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $149.00 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BTRS.

Several research firms recently commented on BTRS. Cowen began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BTRS stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BTRS opened at $16.24 on Friday. BTRS has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

