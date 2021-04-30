Analysts Expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $786.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dillard’s.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE DDS traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $97.16. 1,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,846. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.