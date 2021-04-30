Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $760.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of Endo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENDP opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

