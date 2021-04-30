Analysts Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post $442.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $451.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.80 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $420.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,589. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $158.80 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.97.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.