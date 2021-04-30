Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.38. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $11,875,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.0% in the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 115,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum stock traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.05. 2,036,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

