Analysts Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to post sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.07 billion. Mplx reported sales of $992.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $8.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $9.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $26.99. 2,213,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,084. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Mplx by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its position in Mplx by 1.9% in the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 391,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.