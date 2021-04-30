Analysts Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Performance Food Group reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of PFGC opened at $57.93 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after purchasing an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

