Analysts Expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. Qorvo posted sales of $787.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.48.

QRVO stock opened at $199.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $223,801,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after buying an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

