Analysts Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $74.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.12 million and the lowest is $66.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $36.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $326.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.38 million to $347.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $413.85 million, with estimates ranging from $324.50 million to $460.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $91.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 119.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.44.

Shares of RARE traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,768. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.10 and a twelve month high of $179.65.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $1,117,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,204 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,128.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,641 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,554,000 after buying an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,600,000 after acquiring an additional 96,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

