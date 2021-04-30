Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target at $194.50

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BAND traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.20. 305,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,622. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $333,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

