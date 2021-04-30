Analysts Set eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target at $103.50

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 897,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,828. eHealth has a 1 year low of $47.84 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.