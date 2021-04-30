Analysts Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $40.18

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $37.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,673,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,034. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.20.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

