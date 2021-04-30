Analysts Set Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT at $18.59

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

HAL traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.56. 8,349,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,803,423. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after buying an additional 1,847,757 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 142,883 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

