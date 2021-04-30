Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) PT at $110.50

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.69.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. OTR Global upgraded Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

JACK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.65. The company had a trading volume of 265,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,924. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $121.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.32.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.