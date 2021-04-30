Analysts Set Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Price Target at $38.67

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ KC opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.04.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

