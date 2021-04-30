Analysts Set OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) PT at $10.25

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ONCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.64.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoSec Medical will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoSec Medical news, major shareholder Grand Pharmaceutical & H. China acquired 1,691,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $5,836,730.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,363.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter worth $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

