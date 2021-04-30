Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Lovesac (LOVE)

The Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $60.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – The Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

4/20/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

4/14/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $85.00.

4/13/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – The Lovesac had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – The Lovesac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

3/15/2021 – The Lovesac had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – The Lovesac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $76.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Get The Lovesac Company alerts:

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock worth $18,532,800 in the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 56.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.