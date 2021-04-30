Analyzing Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

TCF Financial has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TCF Financial and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial 0 5 4 0 2.44 Meridian 0 0 2 0 3.00

TCF Financial currently has a consensus price target of $39.63, suggesting a potential downside of 14.55%. Meridian has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.47%. Given TCF Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Meridian.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of TCF Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of TCF Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meridian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TCF Financial pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TCF Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares TCF Financial and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial 10.11% 7.86% 0.90% Meridian 16.13% 16.59% 1.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TCF Financial and Meridian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial $2.05 billion 3.45 $295.47 million $4.03 11.51 Meridian $85.96 million 1.90 $10.48 million $1.73 15.28

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. TCF Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Meridian on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. It also provides investment management and custodial services, trust services, financial and estate planning, and retirement planning and employee benefit programs; residential, consumer, and small business lending products; and consumer real estate secured lending, consumer loans, loans secured by personal property, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, the company offers loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services. Further, it provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate banking, and lease financing; and treasury services comprising investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 478 branches, including 373 traditional branches, 102 supermarket branches, and three campus branches located in Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota; and 1,062 ATMs. TCF Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits. It also provides cash management, merchant, title and land settlement, mortgage banking, wealth management, investment advisory, and title insurance services, as well as real estate holding services. The company has 6 full-service banking offices in Pennsylvania; and 13 mortgage loan production offices throughout the Delaware Valley. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

