Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

PLAN opened at $59.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

