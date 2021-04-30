Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.42 and last traded at C$36.22. Approximately 11,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 43,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.04.

Several analysts recently commented on AND shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$36.25 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.64.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$86.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.