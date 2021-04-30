Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.54

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.54 ($1.61) and traded as high as GBX 139.60 ($1.82). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.74), with a volume of 1,045,597 shares changing hands.

APF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 123.69. The stock has a market cap of £296.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.89%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

