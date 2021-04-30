Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will post $33.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.93 billion and the highest is $33.47 billion. Anthem reported sales of $29.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $135.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.17 billion to $136.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $145.82 billion to $153.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,884. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.40. Anthem has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $386.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

