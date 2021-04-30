Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anthem were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.86.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.90. 25,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,683. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

