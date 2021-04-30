Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $45.15. 400,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,902. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.08. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

