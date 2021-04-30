Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.85

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 7653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.34.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 410,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,000. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1,860.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 116,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 85.1% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 277,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 127,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

