Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

