Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

