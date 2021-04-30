Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions, using non-human DNA, that verify authenticity and protect corporate and government agencies from counterfeiting, fraud, piracy, product diversion, identity theft and unauthorized intrusion. They develop, market, and sub-license DNA security systems, supply-chain management systems and anti-counterfeit solutions. Applied DNA Sciences has an exclusive licensing and partnership agreement covering North America and Europe with Biowell Technology, Inc. of Taiwan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on APDN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $6.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.40. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

