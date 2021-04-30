Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $97.00 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $97.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

