Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 229,940 shares.The stock last traded at $52.77 and had previously closed at $51.13.

AMTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Molecular Transport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.50.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $364,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter valued at $111,129,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after purchasing an additional 391,831 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

