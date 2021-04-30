Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Down 72.4% in April

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Applied Science Products stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Applied Science Products has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Science Products, Inc, through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment.

