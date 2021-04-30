AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

AptarGroup stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.81. The stock had a trading volume of 365,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.43.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.48%.

Several research firms have commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.