Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AQMS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. 1,209,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,712. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 87,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $340,120.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,215,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $67,484.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

