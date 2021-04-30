Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.46.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after buying an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 13,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 990.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 349,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

