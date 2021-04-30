Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.47.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

