Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 43.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $767,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at $15,850,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $144.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.04.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

