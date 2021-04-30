Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,407 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $46.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

