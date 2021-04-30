Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $185.33 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.02. The company has a market cap of $336.42 billion, a PE ratio of -116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.