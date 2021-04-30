Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $482,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.