Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $161.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

