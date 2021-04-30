Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $89.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.