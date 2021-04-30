Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 6,049 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $185.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average is $197.95. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

