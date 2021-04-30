Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Shares Gap Down to $64.21

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.21, but opened at $60.80. Arcosa shares last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 1,362 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2,088.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

