Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%.

NYSE ARD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,550. Ardagh Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $501.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

