Arden Trust Co Sells 52 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.3% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,218.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,199.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.