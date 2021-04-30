Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARNA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of ARNA opened at $68.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,798,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

