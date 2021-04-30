Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 30th

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Ares Capital has a payout ratio of 100.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ares Capital to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.4%.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.