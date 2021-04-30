Argent Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $398,843,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.29. 10,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,902. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $191.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

