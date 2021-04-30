Argent Advisors Inc. Buys 1,622 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,194,000 after buying an additional 38,998,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. The stock had a trading volume of 123,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.49 and a one year high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.